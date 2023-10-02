Adam Copeland's First AEW Match Announced

During tonight's AEW WrestleMedia media scrum, Tony Khan welcomed WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, better known as "The Rated R Superstar" Edge to AEW.

Tony Khan reveals Adam Copeland is now a full-time AEW talent with "weekly" appearances; set to make his debut on Dynamite this Wednesday. He will also be on Collison this coming Saturday.

In addition, Adam Copeland's first AEW match will be Tuesday October 10th vs Luchasaurus!

Edge has named Samoa Joe and Jon Moxley as other names he's ready to go toe to toe against, as well.