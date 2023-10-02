Tony Khan Confirms Adam Copeland as Full-Time AEW Star; Wednesday Dynamite Debut Announced

During tonight's AEW WrestleMedia media scrum, Tony Khan welcomed WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, better known as "The Rated R Superstar" Edge to AEW.

Tony Khan reveals Adam Copeland is now a full-time AEW talent with "weekly" appearances; set to make his debut on Dynamite this Wednesday. He will also be on Collison this coming Saturday.

Edge expresses that AEW provides him the ideal platform for contributing and mentoring at this point in his career.