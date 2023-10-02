Tony Khan Confirms Adam Copeland as Full-Time AEW Star; Wednesday Dynamite Debut Announced

During tonight's AEW WrestleMedia media scrum, Tony Khan welcomed WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, better known as "The Rated R Superstar" Edge to AEW.
Tony Khan reveals Adam Copeland is now a full-time AEW talent with "weekly" appearances; set to make his debut on Dynamite this Wednesday. He will also be on Collison this coming Saturday.
Edge expresses that AEW provides him the ideal platform for contributing and mentoring at this point in his career.
This Wednesday, a new era in @AEW begins at the 4th Anniversary Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 2, 2023
For the first time ever on @AEWonTV, we'll hear from "The Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland @EdgeRatedR THIS WEDNESDAY on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT after he arrived at #AEWWrestleDream! pic.twitter.com/gsVGv9sMR3
⚡ First AEW Merch for Adam Copeland Hits the Shelves Following His WrestleDream Entrance
AEW WrestleDream was an event not to be missed, and one such moment stole the show when WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, better known as "Th [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 02, 2023 12:39AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com