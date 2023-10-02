WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Confirms Adam Copeland as Full-Time AEW Star; Wednesday Dynamite Debut Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2023

Tony Khan Confirms Adam Copeland as Full-Time AEW Star; Wednesday Dynamite Debut Announced

During tonight's AEW WrestleMedia media scrum, Tony Khan welcomed  WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, better known as "The Rated R Superstar" Edge to AEW. 

Tony Khan reveals Adam Copeland is now a full-time AEW talent with "weekly" appearances; set to make his debut on Dynamite this Wednesday. He will also be on Collison this coming Saturday.

Edge expresses that AEW provides him the ideal platform for contributing and mentoring at this point in his career.

