First AEW Merch for Adam Copeland Hits the Shelves Following His WrestleDream Entrance

AEW WrestleDream was an event not to be missed, and one such moment stole the show when WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, better known as "The Rated R Superstar" made his eagerly awaited AEW debut, locking eyes with his friend and tag partner Christian Cage. AEW has already released Copeland's first official piece of merchandise.

On the official AEW Shop, the company is selling t-shirts inscribed with 'Rated R Era.'

Copeland's debut transpired right after the intense 2 out of 3 Falls match for the TNT Championship between Christian and Darby Allin. Copeland made his way from the backstage, swooping in to save Allin from an impending brutal attack by Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

AEW President Tony Khan has extended his welcome to the Rated R Superstar on social media.