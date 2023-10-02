WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
First AEW Merch for Adam Copeland Hits the Shelves Following His WrestleDream Entrance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2023

AEW WrestleDream was an event not to be missed, and one such moment stole the show when WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, better known as "The Rated R Superstar" made his eagerly awaited AEW debut, locking eyes with his friend and tag partner Christian Cage. AEW has already released Copeland's first official piece of merchandise.

On the official AEW Shop, the company is selling t-shirts inscribed with 'Rated R Era.'

Copeland's debut transpired right after the intense 2 out of 3 Falls match for the TNT Championship between Christian and Darby Allin. Copeland made his way from the backstage, swooping in to save Allin from an impending brutal attack by Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

AEW President Tony Khan has extended his welcome to the Rated R Superstar on social media.

Tags: #aew #wrestledream #adam copeland #edge

