Kurt Angle Weighs In On Rumors of Edge Leaving WWE for AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently shared his perspective on the speculation surrounding Edge potentially moving to AEW. During a recent installment of the Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle opined that he doesn't believe Edge will make the jump to the rival promotion.

"I think Edge is loyal to WWE. He’s been loyal since day one. Don’t get me wrong, a lot of other wrestlers have crossed over, especially his best friend and kind of brother, Christian, but I just don’t see Edge doing that. I really believe he’s going to be WWE for life."

Christian Cage is set to defend his TNT Championship tonight in AEW WrestleDream's main event against Darby Allin, who will be fighting in his hometown of Seattle. Despite rampant speculation, Angle believes that an appearance by Edge at the event is unlikely.