MJF Declares Current AEW Run as Christian Cage's Career Peak

Tonight at AEW's WrestleDream 2023 event in Seattle, Washington, MJF is set to defend the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Righteous, comprised of Vincent & Dutch, in a one-on-two Handicap Match.

In a recent interview with WrestlePurists, AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF shared his thoughts on TNT Champion Christian Cage.

“There is Christian Cage, who I think is a schmuck, however, in my opinion, this is the best he’s been in his entire career. When I say that, it’s not hyperbolic. You know I’m right. Let’s think about how long Christian has been in the wrestling world. This is his best work, and he’s about to go in there with Darby Allin. Have I beaten Darby with a headlock takeover twice? Absolutely, but I’m the best wrestler in the world. That’s not a fair comparison. Darby Allin is hands down, one of the most enigmatic and insane professional wrestlers in the history of the sport. Those two guys are going to go at for the TNT belt,” said MJF.