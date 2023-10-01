Latest Developments on Wrestling Drama "Heels" After Being Axed by Starz

Just days following the conclusion of "Heels" Season 2 on Starz, the network made the decision to pull the plug on the series, leaving it without a third season. This announcement came despite a significant cliffhanger at the end of the latest season.

As the Hollywood writers' strike concludes, the series' showrunner, Mike O'Malley, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about efforts to find a new home for the show.

"Yeah, we are actively doing it right now," said O'Malley. "And some of the actors are still under contract. Obviously, the [writers'] strike just ended. I couldn't have any conversations about this [until now], and granted, they just told me on Friday. But not only are we trying to [find a new network], I really believe the Starz executives when they say they want to see a future for the show too, because they did invest a lot in the show... I really do think it's going to have a life someplace else."

O'Malley clarified that the cliffhanger in the Season 2 finale was not planned as the series' final episode.