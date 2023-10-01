Latest Developments on Wrestling Drama "Heels" After Being Axed by Starz

Just days following the conclusion of "Heels" Season 2 on Starz, the network made the decision to pull the plug on the series, leaving it without a third season. This announcement came despite a significant cliffhanger at the end of the latest season.
As the Hollywood writers' strike concludes, the series' showrunner, Mike O'Malley, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about efforts to find a new home for the show.
"Yeah, we are actively doing it right now," said O'Malley. "And some of the actors are still under contract. Obviously, the [writers'] strike just ended. I couldn't have any conversations about this [until now], and granted, they just told me on Friday. But not only are we trying to [find a new network], I really believe the Starz executives when they say they want to see a future for the show too, because they did invest a lot in the show... I really do think it's going to have a life someplace else."
O'Malley clarified that the cliffhanger in the Season 2 finale was not planned as the series' final episode.
⚡ WWE Unveils Dates for 2023 NXT Halloween Havoc
During the recent NXT No Mercy show, WWE revealed that the 2023 edition of NXT Halloween Havoc will span two weeks. The first installment wi [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 01, 2023 11:09AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com