WWE Unveils Dates for 2023 NXT Halloween Havoc

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2023

During the recent NXT No Mercy show, WWE revealed that the 2023 edition of NXT Halloween Havoc will span two weeks. The first installment will air on October 24 as part of WWE NXT, with the finale slated for October 31.

The event first saw the light of day as a WCW pay-per-view in 1989 and was a consistent annual feature until 2000. After a lengthy hiatus, WWE resurrected Halloween Havoc in 2020 as a special NXT television broadcast. It continued to air on TV for both 2020 and 2021, and transitioned into an NXT Premium Live Event in 2022.

Last year's NXT Halloween Havoc was notable for Bron Breakker successfully defending his NXT Championship against JD McDonagh and Ilja Draguniv.

