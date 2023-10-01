WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Becky Lynch Requires Stitches Following Extreme Rules Match at WWE NXT No Mercy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2023

Becky Lynch Requires Stitches Following Extreme Rules Match at WWE NXT No Mercy

During WWE NXT No Mercy 2023, Becky Lynch successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules bout. Lynch sustained an injury during the contest, requiring stitches for a laceration on her arm. After the match, Lynch took to Instagram to share her thoughts:

"NbeXT was rocking tonight. The Man brought @tiffanywwe to the main event but she brought it to The Man. Respect. It wasn’t Tiffy time this time. But it will be again. The world tour continues. Stitches and all – last slide is my arm 🤢

Shout out to @iamhuntley for drawing this shirt. @kingtroi for being a legend. #NoMercy"

Be warned, the final image in Lynch's Instagram slide showcases her arm injury and is rather graphic.


Tags: #wwe #nxt #no mercy #becky lynch

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84256/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π