Becky Lynch Requires Stitches Following Extreme Rules Match at WWE NXT No Mercy

During WWE NXT No Mercy 2023, Becky Lynch successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules bout. Lynch sustained an injury during the contest, requiring stitches for a laceration on her arm. After the match, Lynch took to Instagram to share her thoughts:

"NbeXT was rocking tonight. The Man brought @tiffanywwe to the main event but she brought it to The Man. Respect. It wasn’t Tiffy time this time. But it will be again. The world tour continues. Stitches and all – last slide is my arm 🤢

Shout out to @iamhuntley for drawing this shirt. @kingtroi for being a legend. #NoMercy"

Be warned, the final image in Lynch's Instagram slide showcases her arm injury and is rather graphic.