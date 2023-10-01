WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Lineup Unveiled for 2023 WWE NXT Women's Breakout Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2023

Lineup Unveiled for 2023 WWE NXT Women's Breakout Tournament

he lineup for the 2023 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament has been unveiled.

WWE confirmed during Saturday night's NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event that the yearly NXT Women's Breakout Tournament is set to commence next week. The tournament will kick off on the first NXT episode on USA Network following the No Mercy event.

The following NXT women's division Superstars are slated to participate in this year's NXT Women's Breakout Tournament:

- Jakara Jackson
- Karmen Petrovic
- Lola Vice
- Jaida Parker
- Izzi Dame
- Dani Palmer
- Kelani Jordan
- Ariana Grace

In addition, the upcoming Tuesday episode of NXT on USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL, will feature a match between Gigi Dolin and Blair Davenport, as well as a tag team bout featuring Gallus against Tyler Bate & Butch.

WWE Unveils Dates for 2023 NXT Halloween Havoc

During the recent NXT No Mercy show, WWE revealed that the 2023 edition of NXT Halloween Havoc will span two weeks. The first installment wi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 01, 2023 11:09AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #womens breakout tournament

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84265/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π