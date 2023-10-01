Lineup Unveiled for 2023 WWE NXT Women's Breakout Tournament

he lineup for the 2023 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament has been unveiled.

WWE confirmed during Saturday night's NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event that the yearly NXT Women's Breakout Tournament is set to commence next week. The tournament will kick off on the first NXT episode on USA Network following the No Mercy event.

The following NXT women's division Superstars are slated to participate in this year's NXT Women's Breakout Tournament:

- Jakara Jackson

- Karmen Petrovic

- Lola Vice

- Jaida Parker

- Izzi Dame

- Dani Palmer

- Kelani Jordan

- Ariana Grace

In addition, the upcoming Tuesday episode of NXT on USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL, will feature a match between Gigi Dolin and Blair Davenport, as well as a tag team bout featuring Gallus against Tyler Bate & Butch.