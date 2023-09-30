Shawn Michaels Reveals Main Event for WWE NXT No Mercy 2023

The championship bout at WWE's NXT No Mercy will feature two adversaries eager to resolve their ongoing feud.

Previously, at the WWE NXT Premium Live Event in July, Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov went head-to-head in an NXT Championship match. Hayes emerged victorious under somewhat contentious circumstances, while Dragunov has been relentlessly pursuing a rematch ever since.

However, that eagerly awaited rematch between Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov will take place at NXT No Mercy in Bakersfield, California, but it won't serve as the evening's main event.

Instead, Shawn Michaels, the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative overseeing NXT's creative direction, announced via Twitter that the NXT Women's Championship bout between reigning champion Becky Lynch and challenger Tiffany Stratton will be the highlight of No Mercy. The clash will also be an Extreme Rules Match.

Shawn Michaels expressed his pride in the NXT Women’s Division, stating, "I'm extremely proud of the commitment and dedication our female athletes have shown. I am equally thrilled to announce that the Extreme Rules Match for the NXT Women’s Championship between @BeckyLynchWWE and @tiffstrattonwwe will be the pinnacle attraction at tonight's No Mercy Premium Live Event."