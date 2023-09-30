Final Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 Premium Live Event

WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 Takes Place Tonight from Mechanic Banks Arena, Airing on Peacock
The Pre-Show Starts at 7 pm ET, Followed by the Main Event at 8 pm ET
NXT Women's Champ Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton in Extreme Rules Bout Set to Main Event; Other Key Matches Revealed
Here is the finalized lineup for tonight's action:
WWE NXT Championship Match:
Carmelo Hayes (champion) vs. Ilja Dragunov
WWE NXT Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match:
Becky Lynch (champion) vs. Tiffany Stratton
NXT North American Championship Match (Dragon Lee as Special Guest Referee):
Dominik Mysterio (champion) vs. Trick Williams
NXT Heritage Cup Match:
Noam Darr (champion) vs. Butch
NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D'Angelo & Stacks vs. Bronco Lima & Lucien Price vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Angel & Humberto
