Final Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 Premium Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2023

WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 Takes Place Tonight from Mechanic Banks Arena, Airing on Peacock

The Pre-Show Starts at 7 pm ET, Followed by the Main Event at 8 pm ET

NXT Women's Champ Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton in Extreme Rules Bout Set to Main Event; Other Key Matches Revealed

Here is the finalized lineup for tonight's action:

WWE NXT Championship Match:
Carmelo Hayes (champion) vs. Ilja Dragunov

WWE NXT Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match:
Becky Lynch (champion) vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT North American Championship Match (Dragon Lee as Special Guest Referee):
Dominik Mysterio (champion) vs. Trick Williams

NXT Heritage Cup Match:
Noam Darr (champion) vs. Butch

NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D'Angelo & Stacks vs. Bronco Lima & Lucien Price vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Angel & Humberto


