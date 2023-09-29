WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Contract Issues Unrelated to Sheamus' Recent Hiatus from WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2023

Sheamus has been absent from WWE action since losing to Edge on the Smackdown episode that aired on August 18, 2023.

Contrary to speculation, Sheamus' absence is not related to his contract, which is valid until sometime in 2024. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the Irish wrestler is sidelined due to a substantial shoulder injury. Meltzer stated, “there were a lot of stories circulating about him and his future this past week but he is under contract until well into 2024.” It is still unclear whether WWE will opt to freeze or extend Sheamus' contract, a practice the company has employed in the past for injured superstars.

