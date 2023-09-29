WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Details Surface About Matt Riddle's Backstage Tensions Before WWE Exit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2023

Matt Riddle was among the talents who recently parted ways with WWE, and more information has now come to light about the backstage issues that preceded his departure.

According to a report from Fightful Select, a senior WWE executive stated that Riddle had "burned through too many chances" during his tenure with the company.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shed further light on the subject. He revealed that the tensions between Riddle and WWE management escalated after a television interview where Riddle deviated from the script to discuss Randy Orton.

Meltzer stated:

"Riddle also had heat with management at one point right after that for going off the script and putting over Orton on a live television interview when talking about how much pain Orton was in during the latter stages of their team and before the injury angle was shot.

"While praised for the promo going behind the scenes and being real, it was not what was scripted for him."

