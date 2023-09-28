Shawn Michaels Shares His Opinion on Mustafa Ali's WWE Departure Ahead of NXT No Mercy Event

During a promotional media call for WWE NXT's 2023 No Mercy PLE event, Shawn Michaels spoke about Mustafa Ali's recent departure from the WWE.

“I found out right before he did. I will say this, I’d be lying to you if I said it didn’t take us by surprise. That’s one thing I’m learning here is that main roster and NXT are totally separate rosters. I think the world of Mustafa, had a great working relationship with him in the time that he was here, I will miss him.

That’s what we do here in NXT. We adjust. The fire drill is something that is a regular thing here in the WWE and certainly here at NXT. I feel we made a great pivot, we adjusted, and he’s an unbelievably creative and talented young man and no doubt his future looks incredibly bright and he’ll be successful. I’m going to miss him and I enjoyed working with him for the time that I did have him here. Now, Trick Williams is the beneficiary of that, and he has the biggest match of his life at No Mercy.”