Carmelo Hayes Shares Insights on Why He's Staying in NXT for Now

WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes has lately caught attention for his presence at Raw and SmackDown events, fueling speculation about a possible main roster promotion. Most notably, Hayes had a standout performance against Finn Balor in his main roster debut on June 26th. However, despite these appearances, he remains the reigning NXT Champion and has gone back to his regular Tuesday night slot.

The explanation as to why he is still in NXT recently came directly from Hayes, who disclosed in a conversation with The Messenger that Shawn Michaels believes in further developing him as the NXT Champion prior to advancing him to the next level of his career.

“He gave me a really good analogy – ‘I don’t want you to start building your roof when you haven’t laid the groundwork yet. You’re already trying to put in your windows and you haven’t even finished doing your thing. That’s where we’re at now. I was like, ‘Yeah, let me continue to build brick by brick by brick. When I’m able to get to that point where it’s time to put a roof on this thing, I’ll go to the main roster and start building that roof.”



