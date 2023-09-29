WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Alters SmackDown Schedule Ahead of November Saudi Arabia Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2023

WWE Alters SmackDown Schedule Ahead of November Saudi Arabia Show

WWE is set to make its way to Saudi Arabia for a high-profile live event in November, marking another extensive journey from the U.S. for the company's team.

This forthcoming Premium Live Event will be WWE's second production in Saudi Arabia, continuing the pattern established over recent years due to their ongoing contract with the Saudi government.

In a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shed light on WWE's touring itinerary. He noted that it seems WWE will forgo airing a live SmackDown episode on the evening preceding the Saudi event, scheduled for November 4th.

Instead, WWE plans to broadcast a live SmackDown episode on October 27. They will also pre-record the November 3rd episode on the same evening in Milwaukee.

Shawn Michaels Shares His Opinion on Mustafa Ali's WWE Departure Ahead of NXT No Mercy Event

During a promotional media call for WWE NXT's 2023 No Mercy PLE event, Shawn Michaels spoke about Mustafa Ali's recent departure from the WW [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 28, 2023 01:53PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84240/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π