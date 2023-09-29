WWE Alters SmackDown Schedule Ahead of November Saudi Arabia Show

WWE is set to make its way to Saudi Arabia for a high-profile live event in November, marking another extensive journey from the U.S. for the company's team.

This forthcoming Premium Live Event will be WWE's second production in Saudi Arabia, continuing the pattern established over recent years due to their ongoing contract with the Saudi government.

In a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shed light on WWE's touring itinerary. He noted that it seems WWE will forgo airing a live SmackDown episode on the evening preceding the Saudi event, scheduled for November 4th.

Instead, WWE plans to broadcast a live SmackDown episode on October 27. They will also pre-record the November 3rd episode on the same evening in Milwaukee.