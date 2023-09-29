Kurt Angle Highlights the Importance of TNA's Knockouts Division in the Evolution of Women's Wrestling

During his time in TNA Wrestling, Kurt Angle witnessed the rise of the Knockouts Division, which kicked off in a big way in 2007, soon after Angle's arrival in TNA. Speaking on "The Kurt Angle Show," the Hall of Famer in both WWE and Impact commended the trailblazing Knockouts Division, and emphasized its crucial role in elevating the status of women's wrestling, even faster than WWE.

"Our Knockouts Division was really good," Angle remarked. "We had a lot of talented girls. The Knockouts, they actually were the frontier of the women's division getting serious. Even more quicker than WWE did. The Knockouts is when everybody started taking women's wrestling seriously."

The Knockouts Division has shown no signs of slowing down, a fact highlighted at the recent "Impact 1000" event taped in White Plains, New York. A notable 10-women Knockouts Tag Team match was the centerpiece, featuring a mix of Impact's legendary and current stars. The team of Knockouts Champion Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, and Mickie James triumphed over Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Tasha Steelz.