Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals the Genius Behind Mick Foley's Mankind Character

In a recent episode of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and ex-WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. delved into the highs and lows of wrestling narratives and personas. Specifically, he spoke about the brilliance behind Mick Foley's portrayal of Mankind.
“Just about everything they did with Mankind should have failed. The fact [is] that they pulled it off at such a high level with this dude — and credit to him, because the stories and writing are ridiculous. … It’s important people understand how fine a talent Mick Foley was.”
“How the heck do you feel empathy for a character who's essentially a serial killer wearing a Leatherface mask? Yet, he succeeded at portraying vulnerability, fear, and a need for friendship despite his appearance. To me, there are very few wrestlers who are a spectacle unto themselves, … but the most enjoyable … was always Mankind.”
“That promo he did deep within that venue with the rat was unforgettable. And the rat was actually Jim Cornette's pet. In that moment, he wasn't trying to instill fear; he was simply explaining the upcoming events.”
