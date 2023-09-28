Shawn Michaels Discusses Potential CM Punk Move to NXT Amidst WWE Return Rumors

Rumors are swirling that CM Punk might be considering a WWE return, following his recent release from AEW due to a backstage altercation with Jack Perry during the All In event.

During the NXT No Mercy media call, wrestling legend Shawn Michaels discussed the potential of Punk joining the NXT roster.

“Of course, we’d welcome him here in NXT. My guess is, he would probably want to go to the main roster. I always enjoyed working with Phil. Didn’t get to do it much. I understood him. Whether you want to say there were similarities in us. I can’t lie. We were at TV, and he once pulled out his wallet, on the spot, an autograph that I had signed for him in a hotel that he still had. I’ve always liked him. I understand he’s a different kind of cat and can sometimes be challenging to get along with people, but that is probably why I like him, because I suffer from the same thing. Obviously, that’s for people to decide higher up on the food chain than I am. He’s a guy that does numbers and makes money. That would be a risk-reward ratio that from a company standpoint, they’d have to consider. When it comes to, ‘would we take him in NXT and have him on our television?’ Are you kidding me? Of course I would. I just don’t think anybody would let me. Who wouldn’t take that kind of star power? I don’t know. If I get in trouble for that, I’ll let you know.”