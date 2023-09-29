LA Knight's Status Following His Absence from Last Week's Smackdown

New details have emerged about the status of LA Knight.
The professional wrestler was notably absent from last week's episode of Smackdown after a last-minute change. Initially scheduled to appear in the main event, Knight had to withdraw from the show due to testing positive for COVID-19.
According to reliable sources at PWInsider, LA Knight is now expected to make a highly-anticipated return on Friday's episode of Smackdown. The show is set to air live from Sacramento.
