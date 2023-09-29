WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
LA Knight's Status Following His Absence from Last Week's Smackdown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2023

New details have emerged about the status of LA Knight.

The professional wrestler was notably absent from last week's episode of Smackdown after a last-minute change. Initially scheduled to appear in the main event, Knight had to withdraw from the show due to testing positive for COVID-19.

According to reliable sources at PWInsider, LA Knight is now expected to make a highly-anticipated return on Friday's episode of Smackdown. The show is set to air live from Sacramento.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #la knight

