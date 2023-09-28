WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update on Manu's Health: Statement from Mother Released

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2023

Earlier we informed you that Manu was admitted to the hospital due to a cardiac issue while his family is actively fundraising to offset his healthcare costs. The family's GoFundMe campaign aims to collect $100,000 and has currently garnered $6,980. A statement has been released by Manu's mother to provide the latest updates on his health status.

From the mother of Afa Jr.

We would like to give you all an update on Afa’s cardiac condition.

First off, we would like to say thank you for the continued prayers, love, and support we are receiving for Afa at this most difficult time.

Afa has a team of cardiologists working with him and now is the most critical part of his recovery. He will be watched closely by his physicians and continue with extensive testing, procedures, and medication. Afa was discharged home under strict guidelines due to his ejection fraction of 35%. Afa’s father is by his side for an indefinite period of time. Afa needs to rest without any stress, and strenuous activities (he can only do some dishes, laundry and minimal stairs until further notice). His cardiologists believe with him following their strict instructions his rehabilitation and recovery will be a success and he should return to the ring once he reaches 60%.

For everyone that knows and loves Afa, this will be the most difficult road to rehabilitation and recovery for him, since we all know he is always hands on and cannot sit still watching others.

Wrestlers are considered independent contractors and are not eligible for the benefits we receive, so

we ask for respect and privacy at this time and please understand negative comments regarding this situation and his family is very difficult for his children, family, and all of us that love him in this most difficult time of need.

Thank you for your continued prayers and support with this ongoing unexpected situation.

With love, Afa’s Mom


