Edge No Longer Listed on WWE's Internal Talent Roster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2023

For several weeks, rumors have been swirling about Edge's future in professional wrestling, particularly as his WWE contract nears its expiration date this month. In a recent video on Twitter, Edge revealed that he has received a contract extension offer from WWE.

Edge wrestled his final match under his current WWE contract in late August on SmackDown, where he secured a victory over Sheamus.

His contract with WWE will officially end this Saturday, making him a free agent and eligible to sign with any wrestling promotion, including AEW. There's even chatter about a potential debut at WrestleDream this coming Sunday.

There's growing speculation suggesting Edge might join AEW, with some fans even theorizing that he was the masked assailant recently seen on Dynamite.

According to PWInsider, Edge has been removed from WWE's internal miscellaneous talent list, although WWE.com still recognizes him as an active competitor.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 28, 2023 08:35AM


Tags: #aew #wwe #edge

