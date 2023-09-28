WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Makes Brief Cameo in Netflix's Upcoming Series Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2023

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is set to premiere on Netflix on October 19th.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes made a brief appearance in the show Inspired by Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

The animated series is the brainchild of Adi Shankar, who previously helmed the Castlevania animated series. 

The newly released trailer provides a glimpse into the fantastical universe of Captain Laserhawk, described as:

“A VHS full of lasers, video games… and a frog assassin! It’s time to join the revolution with Dolph Laserhawk and free the citizens of Eden!”

The preview includes a short cameo from Cody Rhodes, recognizable by his distinctive tattoos, though his screen time appears to be brief.

Expressing his gratitude to Shankar, Rhodes took to Twitter and said:

“😂 I went boom.

“Thanks @adishankarbrand for thinking of me and sliding me into your world, cheers to the next time!”

The show not only draws inspiration from Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, but also features characters from other Ubisoft games, like Rayman, who appears as a news anchor.


