Cody Rhodes Makes Brief Cameo in Netflix's Upcoming Series Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is set to premiere on Netflix on October 19th.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes made a brief appearance in the show Inspired by Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

The animated series is the brainchild of Adi Shankar, who previously helmed the Castlevania animated series.

The newly released trailer provides a glimpse into the fantastical universe of Captain Laserhawk, described as:

“A VHS full of lasers, video games… and a frog assassin! It’s time to join the revolution with Dolph Laserhawk and free the citizens of Eden!”

The preview includes a short cameo from Cody Rhodes, recognizable by his distinctive tattoos, though his screen time appears to be brief.

Expressing his gratitude to Shankar, Rhodes took to Twitter and said:

“😂 I went boom.

“Thanks @adishankarbrand for thinking of me and sliding me into your world, cheers to the next time!”

The show not only draws inspiration from Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, but also features characters from other Ubisoft games, like Rayman, who appears as a news anchor.