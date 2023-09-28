WWE Shifts Japanese Broadcast to ABEMA After Ending Partnership with J Sports

WWE programming will make a switch from J Sports to ABEMA in Japan starting on October 3, as initially reported by Tokyo Sports. The schedule outlines Raw to be broadcast on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. local time, while SmackDown is set for 8 p.m. Saturdays.
The broadcasts will be available to Japanese fans at no cost. Additionally, WWE Premium Live Events will also be featured on ABEMA's platform.
In a recent tweet, Keiji Muto, better known as Great Muta, revealed that he will serve as an ambassador for a special airing this Friday. Muto previously attended WWE Payback, where he was ringside for Shinsuke Nakamura's match against Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
⚡ Jade Cargill Discusses Absence of AEW Women's World Title Opportunities
New WWE recruit Jade Cargill opened up about not receiving a chance to compete for the AEW Women's World Championship during her stint with [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 27, 2023 02:13PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com