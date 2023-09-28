WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Shifts Japanese Broadcast to ABEMA After Ending Partnership with J Sports

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2023

WWE programming will make a switch from J Sports to ABEMA in Japan starting on October 3, as initially reported by Tokyo Sports. The schedule outlines Raw to be broadcast on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. local time, while SmackDown is set for 8 p.m. Saturdays.

The broadcasts will be available to Japanese fans at no cost. Additionally, WWE Premium Live Events will also be featured on ABEMA's platform.

In a recent tweet, Keiji Muto, better known as Great Muta, revealed that he will serve as an ambassador for a special airing this Friday. Muto previously attended WWE Payback, where he was ringside for Shinsuke Nakamura's match against Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Tags: #wwe #japan #abema #j sports

