WWE Shifts Japanese Broadcast to ABEMA After Ending Partnership with J Sports

WWE programming will make a switch from J Sports to ABEMA in Japan starting on October 3, as initially reported by Tokyo Sports. The schedule outlines Raw to be broadcast on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. local time, while SmackDown is set for 8 p.m. Saturdays.

The broadcasts will be available to Japanese fans at no cost. Additionally, WWE Premium Live Events will also be featured on ABEMA's platform.

In a recent tweet, Keiji Muto, better known as Great Muta, revealed that he will serve as an ambassador for a special airing this Friday. Muto previously attended WWE Payback, where he was ringside for Shinsuke Nakamura's match against Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.