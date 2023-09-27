Jade Cargill Discusses Absence of AEW Women's World Title Opportunities

New WWE recruit Jade Cargill opened up about not receiving a chance to compete for the AEW Women's World Championship during her stint with AEW. Despite boasting an almost unblemished record throughout her time in AEW, Cargill was exclusively positioned as the TBS Champion of the division for more than 500 days.

While appearing on The Ringer's Masked Man Show, Cargill spoke about the potential opportunities AEW might have missed with her, especially in terms of her involvement in the Women's World title picture and the roster's talent.

Cargill stated:

"I wish I would have worked with the amazing women who are holding the main belt. That’s one of the things I really wanted to do.

"A couple of them reached out to me, I wish they would have had that match. I wish so as well.

"I could have gone on the mic with a lot of those ladies. TV time is short and we have to work with what we got.

"Of course, I could have had some dream matches before arriving to the grand stage.”

Her final appearance on AEW took place during the September 13 episode of AEW Rampage, where she failed to capture Kris Statlander’s TBS Championship.