Mysterious Figure in Devil Mask Steals the Spotlight in AEW Dynamite Finale

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2023

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite concluded on a mysterious note.

For those who didn't catch the show, the episode wrapped up following a contract signing session between Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland. Almost immediately, the camera shifted to backstage chaos featuring a group of individuals assaulting Jay White. This came after a tense encounter between White and MJF earlier in the night, hinting at a potential future battle for the World Title.

The enigmatic final scene showcased an individual clad in all black and donning the "Devil" mask previously worn by MJF during his comeback at last September's All Out. While social media is buzzing with speculation, the mysterious figure's physique doesn't align with that of MJF. Many are hypothesizing that the person under the mask could be a former WWE Champion.

Although not confirmed, the prevailing sentiment on social media platforms like Twitter suggests that the masked figure might be Adam Copeland, Edge. He has been rumored to be signing with AEW for a while now, however some believe the masked figure is Adam Cole faking his injury. 

