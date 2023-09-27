Former WWE Star Afa Anoa'i Jr., Known as Manu, Hospitalized for Serious Heart Issues

A crowdfunding campaign has been initiated to support former WWE star Afa Anoa'i Jr., also known as Manu, following his recent hospitalization due to serious heart problems. As of now, contributions have reached $2,155 of the $100,000 target.

In a heartfelt plea, a family member wrote, "I'm reaching out for assistance for my sibling and my hero, Afa Anoa’i Jr., who is currently in a critical condition. Afa was urgently admitted to the hospital on September 23rd and diagnosed with a severe, unanticipated cardiac condition. He has undergone a series of tests and significant cardiac procedures. His heart's injection fraction is currently at a mere 35%, and his heart is accumulating fluid as time passes. Afa faces an arduous path to recovery. With soaring medical bills and the necessity for medications, we request any support you can offer. Despite being only 38, it's hard to understand why Afa has to undergo this ordeal. He has two incredible children who need their dad. Known for his uplifting and compassionate nature, Afa has always been there for others. He is a man who consistently goes the extra mile for everyone and is cherished by many."

The family member further stated, "Medical emergencies like this always bring about significant financial burdens for the individual and their loved ones. Our fundraising efforts aim to alleviate some of these costs and help Afa on his path to healing. If you've ever met my brother Afa, you'd know what a remarkable human being he is. In these trying times, I beseech everyone to rally behind him as he has done for us."

WNS wishes Afa Anoa'i Jr., Known as Manu all the very best.