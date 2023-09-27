Viewership Declines for September 26th NXT Episode, Still Tops Cable Sports Ratings

The viewership statistics and demographic ratings for the September 26th NXT episode on USA Network have been released.

This episode served as the yellow-and-black brand's final show before their No Mercy premium live event scheduled for this coming Saturday.

Per SportsTVRatings, the broadcast attracted 636,000 viewers, showing a drop from last week's figure of 824,000. The important demographic rating, standing at 0.18, also marked a decline from the prior week's 0.24. Nevertheless, NXT still topped the charts, outperforming all other sports broadcasts on cable for the evening.