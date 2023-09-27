Swerve Strickland and Anthony Bowens Pose with Football Icon Deion Sanders Before AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland and Trios Champ Anthony Bowens recently posted photos featuring football icon Deion Sanders before tonight's AEW Dynamite event in Broomfield, Colorado. Sanders, who has garnered attention as the head coach for the University of Colorado, is universally recognized as one of the best defensive backs and punt returners in both NCAA and NFL lore.

Swerve is set for a contract signing with Adam Page in anticipation of their upcoming bout at WrestleDream. To drum up excitement for the event, he shared the snapshot with Sanders, captioning it, “Contract signing tonight will be PRIME TIME.”

In the same vein, Bowens took the opportunity to assert that everyone, Coach Prime included, is a fan of The Acclaimed.