WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Swerve Strickland and Anthony Bowens Pose with Football Icon Deion Sanders Before AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2023

Swerve Strickland and Anthony Bowens Pose with Football Icon Deion Sanders Before AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland and Trios Champ Anthony Bowens recently posted photos featuring football icon Deion Sanders before tonight's AEW Dynamite event in Broomfield, Colorado. Sanders, who has garnered attention as the head coach for the University of Colorado, is universally recognized as one of the best defensive backs and punt returners in both NCAA and NFL lore.

Swerve is set for a contract signing with Adam Page in anticipation of their upcoming bout at WrestleDream. To drum up excitement for the event, he shared the snapshot with Sanders, captioning it, “Contract signing tonight will be PRIME TIME.”

In the same vein, Bowens took the opportunity to assert that everyone, Coach Prime included, is a fan of The Acclaimed.

Former WWE Star Afa Anoa'i Jr., Known as Manu, Hospitalized for Serious Heart Issues

A crowdfunding campaign has been initiated to support former WWE star Afa Anoa'i Jr., also known as Manu, following his recent hospitalizati [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 27, 2023 02:15PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #swerve strickland #anthony bowens

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84206/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π