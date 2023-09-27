WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Bully Ray Believes Jade Cargill is Destined for Stardom with WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2023

Bully Ray Believes Jade Cargill is Destined for Stardom with WWE

In a recent installment of Busted Open Radio, wrestling icon Bully Ray discussed Jade Cargill's new WWE contract, drawing parallels between her and the late wrestling superstar Joanie "Chyna" Laurer among other topics.

Highlighted below are key takeaways from the discussion.

On Jade Cargill's Star Quality:

"Jade Cargill has the 'it factor.' She's got the look. She's got the athletic ability. She has it all. They are going to turn Jade Cargill into a megastar. She needs to be worked on for a couple of months. Maybe a little bit of development.. I hope she’s allowed to keep her name, Jade Cargill. Because she does have a name out there right now."

On Likening Jade to Chyna:

"Chyna-esque potential when talking about a worldwide superstar. Her look is amazing… You are now going to see Jade Cargill used to her maximum potential."

Jade Cargill Tells Fans to "Tune in" to Discover Her WWE Brand

On September 26, WWE officially announced the signing of Jade Cargill, the former AEW standout, to a multi-year contract, putting an end to [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 27, 2023 09:01AM


Tags: #wwe #jade cargill #bully ray

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84201/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π