Bully Ray Believes Jade Cargill is Destined for Stardom with WWE

In a recent installment of Busted Open Radio, wrestling icon Bully Ray discussed Jade Cargill's new WWE contract, drawing parallels between her and the late wrestling superstar Joanie "Chyna" Laurer among other topics.

Highlighted below are key takeaways from the discussion.

On Jade Cargill's Star Quality:

"Jade Cargill has the 'it factor.' She's got the look. She's got the athletic ability. She has it all. They are going to turn Jade Cargill into a megastar. She needs to be worked on for a couple of months. Maybe a little bit of development.. I hope she’s allowed to keep her name, Jade Cargill. Because she does have a name out there right now."

On Likening Jade to Chyna:

"Chyna-esque potential when talking about a worldwide superstar. Her look is amazing… You are now going to see Jade Cargill used to her maximum potential."