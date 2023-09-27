Jade Cargill Tells Fans to "Tune in" to Discover Her WWE Brand

On September 26, WWE officially announced the signing of Jade Cargill, the former AEW standout, to a multi-year contract, putting an end to rumors and speculations regarding her wrestling future.

Leading up to the official announcement, there was considerable buzz about which WWE platform—NXT, Raw, or SmackDown—would be graced by Cargill's presence.

In a conversation with Marc Raimondi of ESPN, Jade Cargill addressed this issue. She confirmed that a decision has been made on which WWE brand she'll join but left fans in suspense, advising them to watch every show to discover where she will appear:

“It has and guess what? Everybody’s going to have to tune in to every network to see where I’m going. I’m here to stir the pot and keep people guessing where I’m going to be. So, just tune in.”

Cargill Deems WWE Move an "Easy Choice"

In a separate interview with The Ringer after sealing her WWE contract, Jade Cargill explained the ease with which she made her decision:

“I want to create a legacy. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world. There is no grander stage than this stage. The opportunities are endless with this company. It was a no brainer. It was very welcoming. I didn’t have any second thoughts about it at all. It was an easy choice. It wasn’t easy, but it was easy.”