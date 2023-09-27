WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Liv Morgan Reveals She's Injured During Recent Interview

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2023

In a shocking turn of events on the July 24 episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley targeted Liv Morgan during her dispute with Morgan's tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan found her arm sandwiched between a chair, taking a stomp from Ripley, and has been absent from WWE programming since.

In a recent feature by Muscle and Health, Morgan was discussing her diet when she revealed that she is currently out of action due to an injury.

Morgan on Diet and Performance:

"My diet has actually been a huge work in progress. I love desserts, I love pasta. I love to indulge. I’d like to say I eat clean 90% of the time, with 10% indulgence lapses, but the real numbers are more like 70/30. It took me a while to fully understand that proper fuel makes for better athletic performance. I know that’s common sense, but to have the willpower to act on that at 2 am when you’ve got a 4-hour drive to the next show is really difficult. [...] I’m actually out injured right now and aside from healing up, my focus has been on my nutrition, so it’s been really exciting honing in on that. I want to come back in the very best shape of my life, so right now, I am eating clean, tons of fresh fruits and veggies. I’m basing my carb intake on the amount of physicality and energy I expend each day."

On Wrestling and Injuries:

"I wouldn’t necessarily call it the ‘dark side of the sport’ because injuries are something we all know are possible before we even step foot into the ring for the first time. I am super aware of the risks, but it’s just part of the business. [...] I’ve had a long and healthy career for the last 9-years of my life. In fact, my first injuries didn’t occur until this year."

On Future Endeavors:

"My plan (for after wrestling) is to continue to entertain to the best of my ability, and I take my (word missing in article) very seriously, whether I’m in the ring or acting in front of a camera. I try to make the most of every opportunity ‘cause you only LIV once! See what I did there?"

