Booker T Suggests Matt Riddle's Exit from the Company Was Inevitable

Matt Riddle revealed his departure from the wrestling company on September 22, making him the most recent high-profile talent to exit. Subsequent reports indicated that Riddle, also known as "The Original Bro," had exhausted his number of opportunities within the company, leading to his release.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, 6-Time World Champion Booker T shared his views on Riddle's exit, stating that the wrestler's conduct was tolerable only up to a point. The company had to consider the risk of another public incident involving him:

“We were just talking about Riddle and what did I say that day? I said that’s only going to be tolerated so much. I think I said something like that. You know, you can get away with that kind of stuff only for so long. It catches up with you because then you become a liability. You don’t want people in the news for negative reasons. That’s the last thing you want. The last thing you need is having someone in the news for negative purposes.”