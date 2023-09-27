D-Von Dudley Urges Fans to Stop Speculating on Who Discriminated Against Him in WWE

In a recent appearance on Good Karma Wrestling, D-Von Dudley spoke candidly about the racial discrimination he has faced during his career as an African-American wrestler. He recounted that one "high-ranking official in WWE" explicitly expressed his dislike for Dudley due to his racial background.

“There was a prominent figure in WWE, he was office, who basically told me he didn’t like me because I was black. Two occasions told me. Bubba was there on one of them, and he was there on the second one, along with Paul Heyman, Tommy Dreamer, and Spike [Spike Dudley]. To this day, I have no respect, nor do I like this individual. I'm not going to go put him on blast, but I don’t care for him, so I stay away from him. I just know we have come a long way.”

In a subsequent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, D-Von Dudley urged fans to cease speculation over who the individual might be. He emphasized that he didn't want to publicize the person's identity, but affirmed that he had witnesses during both incidents.

“I want people to stop guessing who it was because I’m not gonna say who it was. You want me to say it because now you want to run this person through the mud. And yes, does that person deserve it? Yes. But I’ve always said God has his way of getting back at these people that do things like that. Again, there were witnesses that were there.”

Dudley went on to confirm that the person he was discussing was neither JBL, Michael Hayes, nor Vince McMahon, stating that he had a positive working relationship with all three. He also shared how he had subsequently dealt with the individual in question, aiming to make him uncomfortable while maintaining a level of respect.

“Well, I was being very condescending to this individual afterwards because this person came to me and said, ‘Hey, D-Von, how’re you doing? How is everything?’ I was like, ‘Why are you saying hi to me? You don’t like me.’ But I would say this in front of the people.”