Jade Cargill Discusses Her Decision to Join WWE

Following the official announcement about Jade Cargill signing with WWE, she did an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show.

Jade Cargill on Her Emotions Upon WWE Signing:

"It feels great. You know, I feel like I was just in preparation for the grand stage. I felt like this was always the mission. I felt like, you know, the shoe fit. I felt like this was gonna happen. Honestly, this is all expected. So I'm excited to be here."

Jade Cargill Explains Why WWE Was the Right Move:

"One thing I am is a businesswoman and I think I made the best route at the time. WWE is a great company, you know, but I took what I had and I bet on myself, and the outcome obviously paid off."

"I want to create a legacy. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world. I mean, there's no grander stage than this stage. You know, the opportunities are endless for this company. It's a no brainer. It was very welcoming. I didn't have any second thoughts about it at all. It was just the easy choice."

"My ceiling, there is no limit to what I can do and I think you should always bet on Jade. In regards to how people feel, obviously, you should always bet on Jade because I'm gonna go out there. I'm a star in the making, I'm gonna do what I need to do. I'm gonna keep my head down and I'm gonna work hard because I'm a worker and that's what I do. At the end of the day, my star power is undeniable. What I do in the ring is undeniable and I just need to come here and create that legacy, and yeah, household name, and that's what I'm here for."

Jade Cargill Reveals Her WWE Dream Matches:

"There's so many names. There's Nia Jax. There's Rhea Ripley. There's Charlotte Flair. There's Bianca Belair. It's a lot of people. There's not just one person. I want to take them all down. Like I said, I'm creating a legacy. I'm here to take over and make a name for myself, so whoever wants it, they can come get it."

On Her NXT Discussions:

“You’re trying to slide it in there (the question). You ask way too many questions (she laughs).

On Her Career at AEW:

"I wouldn't say it was a ceiling, I would just say that the route that I wanted to take was different and the route that I wanted to embark on was different and I didn't see over there where I could get it, and the only way I could do it was coming to the WWE Universe. So I bet on myself and I made the best decision by coming here."