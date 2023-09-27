WWE NXT Airs Vignette Hinting at Brian Pillman Jr's Debut

On Tuesday's NXT episode airing on USA Network, a teaser showed an enigmatic individual watching retro TV shows, including WCW Saturday Night and a detailed look at the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals. Although it's not officially verified, indications point to the clip teasing the arrival of Brian Pillman Jr. He began his training at the WWE Performance Center earlier this year after leaving AEW.

NXT has subsequently made the teaser video available on their social media platforms. Take a look at it below.