WWE NXT Airs Vignette Hinting at Brian Pillman Jr's Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2023

On Tuesday's NXT episode airing on USA Network, a teaser showed an enigmatic individual watching retro TV shows, including WCW Saturday Night and a detailed look at the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals. Although it's not officially verified, indications point to the clip teasing the arrival of Brian Pillman Jr. He began his training at the WWE Performance Center earlier this year after leaving AEW.

NXT has subsequently made the teaser video available on their social media platforms. Take a look at it below.

NXT Tag Team Championship Bout, Heritage Cup Title Match and Additional Fights Finalized for No Mercy Event

After Tuesday's NXT episode on USA Network, multiple bouts have been set or finalized for the upcoming No Mercy special event this Saturday. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 27, 2023 08:56AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #brian pillman jr

