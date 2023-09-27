NXT Tag Team Championship Bout, Heritage Cup Title Match and Additional Fights Finalized for No Mercy Event

After Tuesday's NXT episode on USA Network, multiple bouts have been set or finalized for the upcoming No Mercy special event this Saturday.

Butch, previously known as Pete Dunne, emerged victorious in the Heritage Cup Invitational, securing a match against Noam Dar this Saturday. Meanwhile, Trick Williams clinched a #1 contender's position and will face off against Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship. Additionally, the NXT Tag Team Championship match has been confirmed as a four-way contest.