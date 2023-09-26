WWE RAW on 9/25/23 Sees Increased Total Viewers, But Suffers Decline in Key

This week's WWE Monday Night RAW saw an increase in viewership, averaging 1.465 million viewers on the USA Network, as reported by Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. This marks a boost from the previous week's record-low of 1.331 million viewers.

However, the key 18-49 demographic witnessed a slight dip in ratings, going from a 0.44 last week to a 0.41 this week.

Featured matches for the night included a tag team showdown between The Judgment Day's Finn Balor & Damian Priest and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. Additionally, the card boasted bouts such as NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio taking on Dragon Lee, Bronson Reed facing off against Otis, and Tommaso Ciampa battling Ludwig Kaiser.

Despite the uptick in viewers, Raw had to compete with two NFL games broadcasted on ESPN and ABC, which dominated the evening's ratings.