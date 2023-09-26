WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Edge Reportedly Nearing AEW Move Following Jade Cargill's WWE Acquisition

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2023

Edge Reportedly Nearing AEW Move Following Jade Cargill's WWE Acquisition

WWE's acquisition of Jade Cargill has sparked widespread discussion. While fans speculate on who WWE might sign from AEW next, the conversation also revolves around possible signings by AEW from WWE's roster.

In the midst of this sources within WWE believe Edge is on his way to AEW, consistent with their report from a month ago.

BWE took to platform X to assert that Edge's move to AEW now seems almost guaranteed. The landscape of the wrestling business has experienced significant shifts.

"Edge is closer to AEW more than ever apparently. Mind blown on how this business have changed yet so similar to WCW/WWF. The E are playing the right cards right now. Unless something big pops in AEW books in the future."

"I really doubt E come back with a big money move for Edge. Doubt it. If I get updates on it I will let you know."

Jade Cargill Officially Signs with WWE Following End of AEW Contract

Jade Cargill has finalized her move to WWE, confirming speculation that she was on her way to joining the sports entertainment giant. Cargi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 26, 2023 02:26PM


Tags: #wwe #aew #edge #adam copeland

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84186/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π