Edge Reportedly Nearing AEW Move Following Jade Cargill's WWE Acquisition

WWE's acquisition of Jade Cargill has sparked widespread discussion. While fans speculate on who WWE might sign from AEW next, the conversation also revolves around possible signings by AEW from WWE's roster.

In the midst of this sources within WWE believe Edge is on his way to AEW, consistent with their report from a month ago.

BWE took to platform X to assert that Edge's move to AEW now seems almost guaranteed. The landscape of the wrestling business has experienced significant shifts.

"Edge is closer to AEW more than ever apparently. Mind blown on how this business have changed yet so similar to WCW/WWF. The E are playing the right cards right now. Unless something big pops in AEW books in the future."

"I really doubt E come back with a big money move for Edge. Doubt it. If I get updates on it I will let you know."