Jade Cargill Officially Signs with WWE Following End of AEW Contract

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2023

Jade Cargill Officially Signs with WWE Following End of AEW Contract

Jade Cargill has finalized her move to WWE, confirming speculation that she was on her way to joining the sports entertainment giant.

Cargill concluded her tenure with AEW after her contractual obligations ended earlier this month. She has since been honing her skills at WWE's Performance Center located in Orlando, Florida. She follows in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes, becoming the second talent to make the switch from AEW to WWE since AEW's inception in 2019.

Insiders had previously noted that WWE is in the process of crafting main roster storylines for her, which suggests she is bound for the main roster rather than NXT.

WWE has verified that Cargill has been locked into a multi-year agreement. ESPN was the first to break the news. WWE released the following statement:

“STAMFORD, Conn., September 26, 2023 – WWE today announced it has signed Jade Cargill to a multi-year contract. The news was first reported by ESPN. Cargill, a standout performer who has earned accolades as an industry-renowned talent, will begin training today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.”

Source: espn.com
Tags: #wwe #aew #jade cargill

