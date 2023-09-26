Neither AEW nor WWE Will Sign International Star Anytime Soon

Mariah May, a well-known wrestler from Stardom, will conclude her time with the Japanese promotion this upcoming Saturday before heading back to England to consider her next steps.

The young wrestler, who is 25 years old, initially entered the wrestling scene in 2018 and joined Stardom in 2022. During her tenure with the promotion, she held the Goddess of Stardom Championship once, alongside Mina Shirakawa. Prior to her wrestling career, May also modeled for WWE's merchandise line.

Dave Meltzer discussed Mariah May's future on Wrestling Observer Radio, noting, “So the basic thing I think I said Saturday was her last match. It is actually this coming Saturday, which is the pay-per-view with the finals of the five-star Grand Prix. So that is her last match with Stardom. And she is leaving. She's going back to England, and she may come back. It's not like for sure she's not coming back. She told the company that she's not going to WWE or AEW and that the door is open for her to come back if she wants to. So that's the status. I think a lot of people thought that she was going to AEW for sure. And she may be, but it doesn't it doesn't appear to be for sure because she left the door open with Stardom. But Saturday is her last day with Stardom this coming Saturday on their five-star Grand Prix finals.”