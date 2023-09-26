WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Rob Van Dam, a celebrated figure in WWE, isn't planning on retiring any time soon despite a career spanning over three decades. Although he has accomplished nearly everything in the wrestling world, the idea of hanging up his boots is far from his current plans.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Van Dam admitted that thoughts of retirement do cross his mind on challenging days:

“Not really. I mean, you know, sometimes the thought goes through my head. If I’m having a bad travel day, for instance, I’m done, I hate this, I just want to be home, travelling sucks. I’ll have those moments inside my head. But they usually don’t last that long. And I used to think I was gonna retire, that was like several years ago, and I thought I was probably close to hanging the boots up. And now I just don’t even think I will."

RVD further elaborated that he has no intention of making his eventual retirement a grand event, comparing his outlook to that of wrestling legend Dory Funk Jr:

"I think I’ll be like Dory Funk Jr. And just [keep going], and I may quit taking bookings. But I don’t think I’m gonna make a big deal out of being retired because the credibility of wrestlers retiring is so broad anyway. You know, so I don’t [know]. Sabu used to say, it’d be cool if we did a retirement tour. And we went around the world and wrestled for all the companies that we’ve wrestled for. But the timing of that didn’t work out too well, because he finished up before me.”