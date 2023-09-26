WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Last Man Standing Match Announced For WWE Fastlane 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2023

Seth Rollins' request for a rematch with Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane has been granted.

After successfully retaining the World Heavyweight Championship against Nakamura at the Payback Premium Live Event, Rollins has been eager to end their ongoing rivalry once and for all. While Rollins was openly seeking another title match, Nakamura seemed to evade the challenge and continued to ambush Rollins post-events.

During the September 25 episode of Raw, Rollins issued an ultimatum to Nakamura, stating that if he didn't agree to the rematch, Rollins would look for another opponent at Fastlane. Nakamura responded via a video message, blaming Rollins' incessant demands for causing him back injuries. Although Nakamura complimented Rollins on his endurance, he took issue with his impatience.

The former Intercontinental Champion then laid down the terms: he wanted a Last Man Standing match, aiming to make Rollins incapacitated. Despite the gravity of Nakamura's challenge, Rollins accepted, setting the stage for an intense showdown at Fastlane.


