Jim Ross Endorses Al Snow’s Stewardship of OVW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2023

During the most recent episode of Grilling JR, WWE legend Jim Ross discussed the Netflix documentary series Wrestlers, which explores Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). JR commended Al Snow for revitalizing OVW, once a feeder system for WWE talent. 

Jim Ross on Netflix's Wrestlers:

"I have not, but I’ve heard really good things about it. I plan on watching it. I’m not a huge Netflix guy, a lot of that is because of my technical deficiencies, but I have not seen it. I plan on watching it. People I have respect for in the wrestling business have watched it, watched every episode, and have been very complimentary and positive regarding the project.”

Regarding Al Snow's role in OVW:

"I’m happy for Al Snow and his team there in OVW, and it’s something I want to watch, it’s something I’m going to watch, I’m proud of what Al has done there, little to no budget. He’s funding it and I’m proud of him for that. Al’s a smart guy, he’s got a good head for business. He’s got all that experience over the years, created a hell of character and the head and all of that good stuff. I do plan on watching it because I’ve heard great things about it.”

Tags: #ovw #al snow #jim ross

