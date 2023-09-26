WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Bischoff Speculates on Vince McMahon's Future Amid Rumored UFC Merger

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2023

In a recent episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff weighed in on the topic of Vince McMahon's future with WWE, particularly in light of the company's merger with UFC. The ex-WCW executive opined that McMahon is unlikely to step down from his role unless he personally feels it's time.

"I would never bet against Vince McMahon in terms of Vince doing what Vince wants to do. My gut feeling, coupled with some experience, leads me to think that Vince isn't keen on walking away. WWE is essentially his brainchild and an extension of his family. I've never seen any indication in my career that suggests Vince has interests other than what he's currently involved in."

Bischoff added that McMahon's lifestyle doesn't include hobbies or a significant social life. Describing McMahon as a workaholic, he said, "He works like a madman; he's completely dedicated to his job. I can't envision Vince finding satisfaction in anything other than his current role."

Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #eric bischoff

