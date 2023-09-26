WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE and Hulu Agree to Short-Term Extension, Keeping Content Online

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2023

WE hosts a variety of shows on Hulu, including Raw, SmackDown, NXT, Main Event, Superstars, NXT Level Up, en Español, 205 Live, Total Divas, and Total Bellas.

Last week, it was noted that an expiration label had appeared on these episodes, indicating they would be removed from Hulu either on Monday, September 25, 2023, or Tuesday, September 26, 2023. A subsequent Twitter confirmation revealed that Hulu would indeed lose its streaming rights to WWE shows on those dates.

Nonetheless, recent developments indicate that both parties have come to a short-term agreement, and the content initially set to expire now shows an extended expiry period of 7-14 days.

While the fate of a long-term agreement remains uncertain, fans can still anticipate the upcoming reality series featuring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, which is set to debut on Hulu.

Jade Cargill Officially Signs with WWE Following End of AEW Contract

Jade Cargill has finalized her move to WWE, confirming speculation that she was on her way to joining the sports entertainment giant. Cargi [...]

