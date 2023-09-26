WWE and Hulu Agree to Short-Term Extension, Keeping Content Online

WE hosts a variety of shows on Hulu, including Raw, SmackDown, NXT, Main Event, Superstars, NXT Level Up, en Español, 205 Live, Total Divas, and Total Bellas.

Last week, it was noted that an expiration label had appeared on these episodes, indicating they would be removed from Hulu either on Monday, September 25, 2023, or Tuesday, September 26, 2023. A subsequent Twitter confirmation revealed that Hulu would indeed lose its streaming rights to WWE shows on those dates.

Nonetheless, recent developments indicate that both parties have come to a short-term agreement, and the content initially set to expire now shows an extended expiry period of 7-14 days.

While the fate of a long-term agreement remains uncertain, fans can still anticipate the upcoming reality series featuring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, which is set to debut on Hulu.