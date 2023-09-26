WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Confirmed For October SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2023

In a recent update via their email newsletter, WWE confirmed that Roman Reigns is slated to make an appearance at the SmackDown event on October 13th at Tulsa's BOK Center. The event will showcase other high-profile WWE talents including John Cena, U.S. Champion Rey Mysterio, Women’s Champion IYO SKY, LA Knight, Street Profits, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Sheamus, and AJ Styles.

Roman Reigns' upcoming match has been earmarked for November 4 in Saudi Arabia. He is expected to reappear on television to hype this bout and is also on the bill for the October 27th SmackDown event in Milwaukee.

Reigns has been off WWE television since clinching a win over Jey Uso at the WWE SummerSlam event. His victory saw some assistance from Jimmy Uso. Following SummerSlam, Reigns stepped back after a SmackDown episode where Jey Uso targeted Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and himself. This time off is in line with the terms of Reigns' updated WWE contract signed last year, which allows him a lighter work schedule.

