Jade Cargill Comments On WWE Deal with the Words: "Let’s Get Right"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2023

This morning, ESPN revealed that the ex-AEW standout has inked a multi-year agreement with WWE. This marks the second high-profile talent to transition from AEW to WWE, following Cody Rhodes' move in 2022.

Cargill reposted the news of her WWE deal and stated: "Let’s get right."

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 26, 2023 02:26PM


