Jade Cargill Comments On WWE Deal with the Words: "Let’s Get Right"

This morning, ESPN revealed that the ex-AEW standout has inked a multi-year agreement with WWE. This marks the second high-profile talent to transition from AEW to WWE, following Cody Rhodes' move in 2022.
Cargill reposted the news of her WWE deal and stated: "Let’s get right."
😈 let’s get right 💪🏾 https://t.co/JOycLySwQ2— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) September 26, 2023
⚡ Jade Cargill Officially Signs with WWE Following End of AEW Contract
— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 26, 2023 02:26PM
