WWE Superstars Debuts New Theme Song on RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 26, 2023

In the September 25 episode of Raw, Nia Jax made her entrance to a new theme song, distinct from her initial WWE stint, for a sit-down with Michael Cole. The interview was interrupted when Zoey Stark confronted Jax, still fuming from last week's assault. This led to a heated scuffle between the two wrestlers.

An impromptu match was immediately set up, where Nia Jax secured a swift victory over her adversary. With the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, still absent due to a prior attack from Jax, it appears that Jax might be targeting the championship next.

Tags: #wwe #nia jax

