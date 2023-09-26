WWE Superstars Debuts New Theme Song on RAW

In the September 25 episode of Raw, Nia Jax made her entrance to a new theme song, distinct from her initial WWE stint, for a sit-down with Michael Cole. The interview was interrupted when Zoey Stark confronted Jax, still fuming from last week's assault. This led to a heated scuffle between the two wrestlers.
An impromptu match was immediately set up, where Nia Jax secured a swift victory over her adversary. With the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, still absent due to a prior attack from Jax, it appears that Jax might be targeting the championship next.
Thoughts on Nia Jax's new entrance music?— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) September 26, 2023
Hit or Miss?#WWERaw #WWEpic.twitter.com/qNZjrzxaRH
