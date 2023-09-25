WWE Plans Major Push for Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW

Jey Uso, a previous member of The Bloodline, has moved to Monday Night RAW and is reportedly set for a significant role on the red brand. His move has generated quite a buzz within the company, with WWE management expressing satisfaction with the crowd's reactions to him.

Having transferred to RAW only a few weeks ago, Jey Uso has already been prominently featured on the show. According to Fightful Select, WWE is extremely pleased with the audience's reactions to Jey and has mapped out a substantial push for him. The report indicates that this push will continue for at least the next two months.

Jey Uso's last noteworthy match was against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, which he lost due to interference by his twin brother Jimmy Uso. Although there has been no word on when or if the twin brothers will face each other, both have previously expressed a desire for such a match-up.

Following the dissolution of The Bloodline, Jey Uso has severed ties not just with Roman Reigns, but also with Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Jimmy Uso. After a post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown, he announced he was quitting SmackDown and WWE but made a surprising comeback on RAW following the Payback event earlier this month.

Fightful Select also mentioned that other members of The Bloodline would be central figures in future storylines. Those involved in the storyline were confident that this would catapult Jey Uso into a successful singles career.